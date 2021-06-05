Santiago (0-1) was handed the loss Friday against the Angels, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk while recording five strikeouts over three innings.

Manager Scott Servais leveraged Santiago's stretched-out arm for some valuable frames in what turned into a bullpen game for the Mariners when spot starter Robert Dugger was chased after just 2.1 innings. Santiago missed plenty of bats against his old Angels squad, but the fourth-inning solo home run he surrendered to Jose Rojas turned out to be the difference in the game.