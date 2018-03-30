Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Another successful bullpen Thursday

Iwakuma (shoulder) threw a 26-pitch bullpen session at Safeco Field prior to Thursday's game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

He's making such good progress that he's already slated for a third session Sunday, which puts him ahead of schedule in his recovery. If he continues free of setbacks, Iwakuma will be able to continue his rehab work with Triple-A Tacoma when the Rainiers open their season next Thursday.