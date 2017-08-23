Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Bullpen goes well Monday
Iwakuma (shoulder) had a positive bullpen session Monday, Jaylon Thompson of MLB.com reports.
The news was certainly welcome, considering Iwakuma's rehab process has been characterized by fits and starts. Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed everything went well for the veteran right-hander and that he's likely to throw another bullpen session later in the week.
