Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Bullpen on tap for Sunday
Iwakuma (shoulder), who played long toss before Friday's game, will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It's another small step for the rehabbing Iwakuma, who continues to build his endurance up after a setback during an April 28 simulated game. His status is likely to be updated early next week in order to determine how well his shoulder tolerated Sunday's workload.
