Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Bullpen pushed back again

Manager Scott Servais said Iwakuma (shoulder, neck) will throw live batting practice Thursday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Iwakuma is still dealing with some neck stiffness, so he'll wait another day before facing live hitters. If Thursday's live batting practice session goes off without a hitch, Iwakuma could progress to a minor-league rehab assignment within the coming weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories