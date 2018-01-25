Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Cleared to resume throwing

Iwakuma (shoulder) has been cleared to resume throwing, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Iwakuma continues to slowly work his way back from September shoulder surgery, and while this is a big step in his rehab, he's still not expected to be ready to pitch until May or early June. His status should continue to be updated as he progresses in his rehab; the hope is that Iwakuma will be able to return for the second half of 2018.