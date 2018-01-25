Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Cleared to resume throwing
Iwakuma (shoulder) has been cleared to resume throwing, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Iwakuma continues to slowly work his way back from September shoulder surgery, and while this is a big step in his rehab, he's still not expected to be ready to pitch until May or early June. His status should continue to be updated as he progresses in his rehab; the hope is that Iwakuma will be able to return for the second half of 2018.
More News
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Will miss some time in 2018•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Inks minor-league deal with Mariners•
-
Hisashi Iwakuma: Mariners decline option•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Undergoes arthroscopic shoulder surgery•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Formally shut down for season•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Dealing with structural shoulder damage•
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...