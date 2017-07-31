Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Continues progressing in long toss
Iwakuma (shoulder) is continuing to throw long toss before games but is still awaiting clearance to throw off a mound, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais commented that Iwakuma is up to throwing from 140-150 feet out on a consistent basis, presumably putting him very close to being cleared for bullpen work. However, the veteran right-hander's timetable for a possible return to the big-league club remains as murky as ever, with Servais noting that 35-year-old could "possibly get back in the mix" this season if he managed to be completely pain-free.
