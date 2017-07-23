Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Continues without return timetable

Iwakuma (shoulder) is still limited to light throwing and manager Scott Servais acknowledges there is no timetable for his return, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander has played catch on multiple occasions this past week, but he's apparently got a ways to go before emerging from that phase. Servais emphasized that Iwakuma was feeling good Friday following his Thursday throwing session and that once he's able to work out at 150 feet consistently, he''ll be able to take the mound and throw a bullpen. Iwakuma has been sidelined since May 3 and is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA across six starts this season.