Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Dealing with structural shoulder damage

Iwakuma admitted to having some structural damage in his injured right shoulder Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Iwakuma added that he is exploring all recovery options, but has yet to make a definitive decision with regards to a course of action. The 36-year-old would obviously love to return during the final weeks of the season, but that is looking less likely as each day passes. Iwakuma hasn't pitched in a game since May 3.