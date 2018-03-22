Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: First bullpen of spring set

Iwakuma (shoulder) is scheduled to throw his first bullpen of spring Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It's another pleasantly surprising development in Iwakuma's recovery from October shoulder surgery, following his return to a mound last Monday for a brief 10-pitch session. Manager Scott Servais continues to hold out hope that the veteran right-hander will yet play a pivotal role for the club once he's able to make what will likely be an early-summer return. "I'm very excited about where he's at," Servais said. "I keep saying it. We will need him. I would love to see him get back and have another impactful run for us. I hope it's not just my heart over my head, because I really respect and love what he does on the mound for us. I really believe he's going to help us."