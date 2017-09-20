Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Formally shut down for season
Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed Tuesday that Iwakuma (shoulder) won't pitch again in 2017, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.
The veteran has been sidelined since early May with inflammation in his right shoulder and held out hope that he'd be able to return at some point in September, but with multiple setbacks derailing him along the way and Iwakuma having not progressed past throwing a simulated game, it was no longer feasible for him to rejoin the team with 11 contests remaining on the schedule. Since the shoulder has been a recurring issue for him in recent seasons, Iwakuma plans to weigh treatment options this offseason, with surgery seemingly a possibility. Iwakuma, who will turn 36 in December, seems likely to have his $10 million club option declined this winter.
More News
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Dealing with structural shoulder damage•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Goes in for second opinion on shoulder•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Will throw sim game Saturday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throws extended bullpen session Saturday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Bullpen goes well Monday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throws bullpen session Monday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...