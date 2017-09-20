Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Formally shut down for season

Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed Tuesday that Iwakuma (shoulder) won't pitch again in 2017, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.

The veteran has been sidelined since early May with inflammation in his right shoulder and held out hope that he'd be able to return at some point in September, but with multiple setbacks derailing him along the way and Iwakuma having not progressed past throwing a simulated game, it was no longer feasible for him to rejoin the team with 11 contests remaining on the schedule. Since the shoulder has been a recurring issue for him in recent seasons, Iwakuma plans to weigh treatment options this offseason, with surgery seemingly a possibility. Iwakuma, who will turn 36 in December, seems likely to have his $10 million club option declined this winter.