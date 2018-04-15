Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Inching toward return
Iwakuma (shoulder) continues to throw regular bullpen sessions and could face hitters in a simulated game next week, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Iwakuma continues to trudge along in his post-surgery rehab schedule. If things continue to progress as planned, he could begin a minor-league rehab assignment in a few weeks, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
