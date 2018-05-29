Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Live bullpen session pushed to Wednesday

Iwakuma (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Iwakuma was originally scheduled to face live hitters Tuesday, but the session was apparently pushed back by a day after he experienced some neck stiffness. Assuming everything goes off without a hitch during Wednesday's live batting practice session, the veteran could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment in the coming weeks.

