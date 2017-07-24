Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Moves to 60-day DL

Iwakuma (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.

Iwakuma has already missed 60 days due to this current shoulder issue, so this doesn't affect when he'll be able to return to the rotation. It's simply a move to allow the recently-signed Danny Espinosa to join the active roster. The right-hander continues to stretch out his arm with long toss, but he still remains without a firm timetable for return.

