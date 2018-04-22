Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Performs well in simulated game
Iwakuma (shoulder) threw 24 pitches in a simulated game at Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday and came away without issues, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports. "It went very well," Servais said. "Nothing to concern ourselves coming out of it. He'll do it again before he starts going out and pitching in regular games. It was positive."
The veteran right-hander was facing hitters for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery last September. It was yet another positive step for Iwakuma, who has been able to get through regular bullpen sessions in the weeks prior to Saturday's simulated game without setbacks as well. Iwakuma's next step is likely to be either another simulated game or an official minor-league rehab start.
