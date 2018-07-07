Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Plays catch Saturday

Iwakuma (shoulder) played catch Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Iwakuma hasn't pitched yet this season after suffering multiple setbacks while recovering from September shoulder surgery. He's now resumed his throwing program, though it's very difficult to say when he'll be finally able to return to game action given how rocky his recovery has been.

More News
Our Latest Stories