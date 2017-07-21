Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Plays catch Thursday

Iwakuma (shoulder) played catch Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander resumed throwing from flat ground last Sunday, so Thursday's development was another small step in the right direction. Iwakuma is still slated to miss the next several weeks, as the aforementioned session earlier this week marked a total restart of his throwing program.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast