Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Progressing in long toss

Iwakuma (shoulder) is continuing to throw long toss before games but is awaiting clearance to throw off a mound, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais commented that Iwakuma is up to throwing from 140-to-150 feet out on a consistent basis, presumably putting him close to being cleared for bullpen work. However, the veteran right-hander's timetable for a possible return to the big-league club remains as murky as ever, with Servais noting that 35-year-old could "get back in the mix" this season if he managed to be completely pain-free.