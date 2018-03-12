Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Progressing nicely in throwing program
Iwakuma (shoulder) could throw his first bullpen as soon as next week, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The Japanese right-hander has quietly progressed nicely in his throwing program this spring. Iwakuma still isn't expected to return until sometime in mid-May, but it's certainly encouraging to hear that his rehab program is going off without a hitch.
