Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Progressing nicely in throwing program

Iwakuma (shoulder) could throw his first bullpen as soon as next week, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The Japanese right-hander has quietly progressed nicely in his throwing program this spring. Iwakuma still isn't expected to return until sometime in mid-May, but it's certainly encouraging to hear that his rehab program is going off without a hitch.

