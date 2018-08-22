Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Puts in significant rehab workload

Iwakuma (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session and a 20-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The live BP came against Ichiro Suzuki, and coupled with the work he put in during his bullpen, represented his heftiest workload in quite some time. Iwakuma, who's on a minor-league contract and has been rehabbing his shoulder all season, continues to hold out hope for a 2018 return despite the increasingly slim opportunity for such a development.

