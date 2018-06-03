Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Ready to face hitters
Iwakuma (shoulder) is expected to face live hitters during batting practice at some point this week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Iwakuma's rehab from late-September shoulder surgery was recently slowed by a bout of neck stiffness, but the latter injury is no longer a concern after he completed an extended bullpen session Saturday without incident. The right-hander is now ready to take another step forward in his recovery by facing hitters, which could set the stage for Iwakuma to head out on a rehab assignment at some point later this month. If he incurs no serious setbacks in the weeks to come, Iwakuma could be a rotation option for the Mariners at some point in the second half.
