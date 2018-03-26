Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Released and re-signed

Iwakuma (shoulder) was released and re-signed by the Mariners on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The Mariners performed the odd contractual maneuver in order to avoid paying Iwakuma a $100,000 retention bonus. He'll remain with the team on identical terms to the minor-league deal he signed back in November. The 36-year-old is working his way back from October shoulder surgery but isn't expected to return until late May at the earliest. He has a chance to make the Mariners' rotation once healthy.