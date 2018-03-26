Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Released and re-signed
Iwakuma (shoulder) was released and re-signed by the Mariners on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The Mariners performed the odd contractual maneuver in order to avoid paying Iwakuma a $100,000 retention bonus. He'll remain with the team on identical terms to the minor-league deal he signed back in November. The 36-year-old is working his way back from October shoulder surgery but isn't expected to return until late May at the earliest. He has a chance to make the Mariners' rotation once healthy.
More News
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: First bullpen of spring set•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Returns to mound Monday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Targeting late-May or early-June return•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Progressing nicely in throwing program•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Starts camp in limited capacity•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Cleared to resume throwing•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...