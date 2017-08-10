Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Resumes mound work

Iwakuma (shoulder) has been throwing off a mound while the Mariners were on their road trip, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

This marks another big step in Iwakuma's return from a shoulder injury that's has kept him on the shelf since early May. If all goes well, the veteran right-hander is hoping to progress to throwing a simulated game within the next week. It's still too early to attach an estimated return date to him, as he needs to make it through multiple more steps without any setbacks before being ready to rejoin the big-league rotation.