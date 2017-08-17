Play

Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Return date remains in limbo

Iwakuma (shoulder) played catch Wednesday but remains without a timetable for return, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Iwakuma's absence is nearing three-and-a-half months, yet it remains uncertain if he'll even be able to take the mound again this season. The veteran right-hander has thrown a total of four bullpen sessions overall recently, but continues struggling intermittently with mechanics. Given that the clock is ticking on the remainder of the regular season -- and considering the mileage on his shoulder -- the Mariners could potentially make the call to give up on a 2017 return at some point in the near future, barring any sudden improvement.

