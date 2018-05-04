Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Returning to throwing Saturday

Iwakuma (shoulder) will resume his throwing program Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday. If all goes well in that outing, he'll likely begin throwing simulated games again. It's unclear how soon Iwakuma will be back in full game action, however.

