Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Returning to throwing Saturday
Iwakuma (shoulder) will resume his throwing program Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday. If all goes well in that outing, he'll likely begin throwing simulated games again. It's unclear how soon Iwakuma will be back in full game action, however.
