Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Returns to mound Monday

Iwakuma (shoulder) threw 10 pitches off a mound Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Initial reports are good, as the embattled right-hander commented that it was as good as his arm felt since last spring. Iwakuma's next step is to throw a complete bullpen session on Sunday, after his status should become clearer. He still appears to be on track for a return in late May or early June.

