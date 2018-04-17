Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Set to face live hitters

Iwakuma (shoulder) is scheduled to face live hitters in a simulated game at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Iwakuma got through another bullpen with no issues Monday, clearing the way for him to progress to facing live hitters for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery in September of 2017. If the veteran right-hander continues to progress on schedule, he could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in a few weeks.