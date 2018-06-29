Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Shut down again

Iwakuma (shoulder) has been shut down once again and will be examined by doctors to determine the next step in his rehabilitation, but a return in 2018 is seeming unlikely, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Iwakuma's return was a slow-going process to begin with, as neck stiffness slowed him down at a couple different steps. Given this setback, the time necessary to get Iwakuma back throwing, through a rehab assignment and finally back to the major leagues may be too long even if doctors don't find any new damage in the shoulder. Considering Iwakuma has made just six starts since 2017, the 36-year-old's career may be reaching its end.