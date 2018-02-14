Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Starts camp in limited capacity

Iwakuma (shoulder) will be eased into spring camp, although the team is optimistic that he will be able to start bullpen sessions in early March, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Iwakuma was cleared to resume throwing in late January after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in September. It's expected that he will remain sidelined until mid-May at the earliest, although it will be useful to monitor his status throughout spring training. Expect another update on his recovery in the near future.