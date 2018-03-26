Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Strong bullpen Sunday

Iwakuma (shoulder) threw a strong 24-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "It's step one," said manager Scott Servais. "He's got a long ways to come back, but I know he was anxious to get on the mound and all reports are it was very good."

It was the right-hander's first bullpen session in his recovery from October 2017 shoulder surgery. The development is certainly encouraging, although Iwakuma's most optimistic recovery timetable remains late spring/early summer for the time being.