Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Targeting late-May or early June return

The Mariners are hopeful that Iwakuma (shoulder) will be available to pitch by late May or early June, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Since Iwakuma is attending spring training on a minor-league deal, the Mariners can oversee his recovery from right shoulder surgery over the next couple months without having to add him to the 40-man roster and then stashing him on the disabled list. Iwakuma remains limited to throwing off flat ground but believes he'll be able to throw off a mound before camp concludes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories