Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Targeting late-May or early June return
The Mariners are hopeful that Iwakuma (shoulder) will be available to pitch by late May or early June, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Since Iwakuma is attending spring training on a minor-league deal, the Mariners can oversee his recovery from right shoulder surgery over the next couple months without having to add him to the 40-man roster and then stashing him on the disabled list. Iwakuma remains limited to throwing off flat ground but believes he'll be able to throw off a mound before camp concludes.
More News
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Progressing nicely in throwing program•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Starts camp in limited capacity•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Cleared to resume throwing•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Will miss some time in 2018•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Inks minor-league deal with Mariners•
-
Hisashi Iwakuma: Mariners decline option•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...