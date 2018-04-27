Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throwing again Friday

Iwakuma (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Friday in Peoria, Arizona, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It's another step for the veteran right-hander as he continues his journey back from 2017 right shoulder surgery. Iwakuma threw 24 pitches in a simulated game at Triple-A Tacoma last Saturday and emerged without setbacks, and Friday's session will mark his second time facing hitters during his rehab.

