Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throws bullpen session Monday
Iwakuma (shoulder) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
There hasn't been any confirmation that Iwakuma indeed completed the session, but the Mariners should provide news in the coming days about the right-hander's status as he attempts to recover from shoulder inflammation. Given the multiple setbacks Iwakuma has endured in the rehab process since first hitting the disabled list in early May, the Mariners are no longer providing an estimated timetable for his return, though the club still maintains hope he'll pitch in the big leagues before the end of the season.
