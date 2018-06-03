Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throws extended bullpen Saturday
Iwakuma (shoulder, neck) threw an extended bullpen session before Saturday's game, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The veteran right-hander has been dealing with some neck stiffness in addition to his shoulder issues recently, which has pushed back his scheduled throwing sessions on a couple of occasions during the week. Iwakuma could finally begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming days if he continues to progress without further issues, and it's likely he'll need multiple outings after last having seen major-league game action on May 3, 2017.
