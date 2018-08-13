Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throws live BP

Iwakuma (shoulder) tossed live batting practice Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

This marks the first time Iwakuma has managed to pitch against live hitters since undergoing right shoulder suffers in September. If he feels good following his latest throwing session, expect him to begin a rehabilitation assignment in the near future. A concrete timetable for Iwakuma's return is yet to be established.

