Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throws live BP
Iwakuma (shoulder) threw live batting practice Friday at the Mariners' complex in Peoria, Arizona and will throw another bullpen session in the next day or two, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Iwakuma has made seemingly steady progress since the calendar flipped to June, throwing an extended bullpen session last Sunday after getting over a bout of neck stiffness and then facing live hitters Friday. Assuming there are no residual effects from that workload, the veteran right-hander appears ready to test his surgically repaired shoulder further early this week.
More News
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Ready to face hitters•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throws extended bullpen Saturday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Bullpen pushed back again•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Live bullpen session pushed to Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: To face live hitters Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Bullpen on tap for Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...