Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throws live BP

Iwakuma (shoulder) threw live batting practice Friday at the Mariners' complex in Peoria, Arizona and will throw another bullpen session in the next day or two, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Iwakuma has made seemingly steady progress since the calendar flipped to June, throwing an extended bullpen session last Sunday after getting over a bout of neck stiffness and then facing live hitters Friday. Assuming there are no residual effects from that workload, the veteran right-hander appears ready to test his surgically repaired shoulder further early this week.