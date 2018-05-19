Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throws long toss Friday

Iwakuma (shoulder) threw long toss at Safeco Field before Friday's game, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The veteran right-hander continues his recovery process from September 2017 arthroscopic right shoulder surgery. Iwakuma has now been back on a throwing program since May 5 after having suffered a setback during an April 28 simulated game. It remains to be seen when the Mariners will deem Iwakuma ready to start a minor-league rehab assignment, but there's been no concrete indication that he's approaching that stage yet.