Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: To continue rehab with big-league club

Iwakuma accompanied the Mariners back to Seattle and will remain with them on their first road trip while continuing post-surgery rehab on his shoulder, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has already progressed to bullpens, firing a strong 24-pitch session last Sunday. Iwakuma's proximity as he progressively ramps up his activity will allow manager Scott Servais and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre, Jr. to keep a close eye on their veteran charge, who's expected to make a late May/early June return if he remains free of setbacks.