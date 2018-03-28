Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: To continue rehab with big-league club
Iwakuma accompanied the Mariners back to Seattle and will remain with them on their first road trip while continuing post-surgery rehab on his shoulder, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has already progressed to bullpens, firing a strong 24-pitch session last Sunday. Iwakuma's proximity as he progressively ramps up his activity will allow manager Scott Servais and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre, Jr. to keep a close eye on their veteran charge, who's expected to make a late May/early June return if he remains free of setbacks.
