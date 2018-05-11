Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: To throw live BP on Friday

Iwakuma (shoulder) played catch Wednesday and will throw a live batting practice in Peoria, Arizona on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Iwakuma's rehab process has endured some interruptions, although it appears to be back on an upswing for the time being. The veteran right-hander had suffered a setback during a simulated game on April 28, but he's been progressively working his strength back up since the calendar flipped to May. If all goes well with Friday's live throwing session, Iwakuma could progress to either a simulated game situation or a minor-league rehab outing in relatively short order.