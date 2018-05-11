Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: To throw live BP on Friday
Iwakuma (shoulder) played catch Wednesday and will throw a live batting practice in Peoria, Arizona on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Iwakuma's rehab process has endured some interruptions, although it appears to be back on an upswing for the time being. The veteran right-hander had suffered a setback during a simulated game on April 28, but he's been progressively working his strength back up since the calendar flipped to May. If all goes well with Friday's live throwing session, Iwakuma could progress to either a simulated game situation or a minor-league rehab outing in relatively short order.
More News
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Returning to throwing Saturday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Suffers setback during simulated game•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throwing again Friday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Performs well in simulated game•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Set to face live hitters•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Inching toward return•
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...