Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Undergoes arthroscopic shoulder surgery
Iwakuma underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Friday and will resume throwing in five months.
That timetable would have Iwakuma beginning his rehabilitation right around the start of spring training. As such, it isn't guaranteed that the 36-year-old will be healthy and ready to go by the start of next season. Seattle has a $10 million option on the starter, but given Iwakuma's age and declining performance over the past two seasons, he may be on his way to free agency.
More News
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Formally shut down for season•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Dealing with structural shoulder damage•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Goes in for second opinion on shoulder•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Will throw sim game Saturday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Throws extended bullpen session Saturday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Bullpen goes well Monday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...