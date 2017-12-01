Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Will miss some time in 2018
Iwakuma will likely be sidelined until May or early June while he continues to recover from shoulder surgery, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Iwakuma recently signed a minor-league contract with Seattle earlier this week, and although it came with an invite to spring training, the soon-to-be 36-year-old may not be ready to begin throwing at that time. There will be an update on his status as the season nears, while the club hopes that he will be able to contribute in the second half of the year.
