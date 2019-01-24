Strickland agreed to a one-year contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Strickland is headed north after being non-tendered by the Giants earlier in the offseason. While the deal is technically for one year, Strickland is under control for the next three seasons through arbitration. The reliever is coming off a career-worst season, highlighted by a broken hand he suffered in June after punching a wall. Strickland did rack up 14 saves last season, and his career 2.91 ERA across parts of five big-league seasons could make him the frontrunner to take over as Seattle's closer in 2019.