Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Agrees to deal with Mariners
Strickland agreed to a one-year contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Strickland is headed north after being non-tendered by the Giants earlier in the offseason. While the deal is technically for one year, Strickland is under control for the next three seasons through arbitration. The reliever is coming off a career-worst season, highlighted by a broken hand he suffered in June after punching a wall. Strickland did rack up 14 saves last season, and his career 2.91 ERA across parts of five big-league seasons could make him the frontrunner to take over as Seattle's closer in 2019.
More News
-
Hunter Strickland: Heads to free agency•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Nabs one-out save•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Activated from 60-day DL•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Will be setup man upon return•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Slated to pitch consecutive days•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Gives up homer in second rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Attacking steals in Roto
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...