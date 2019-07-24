Strickland (lat) will make at least one more rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma this week before the Mariners consider activating him from the 60-day injured list, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Strickland made his second rehab appearance with the affiliate Tuesday, striking out two of the five batters he faced but allowing a solo home run along with another hit. While the Mariners are encouraged with how Strickland has looked on the health front, manager Scott Servais said the reliever won't be activated until he shows more polish with his secondary pitches. Strickland previously said that he hopes to be reinstated from the IL at some point this weekend during the Mariners' home series with the Tigers, but a return next week during Seattle's road trip could be a more realistic target.