Strickland (lat) has worked up to throwing at 100 percent off flat ground, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever made a good impression on manager Scott Servais with his work off flat ground last Friday, when he was somewhere short of uncorking his throws at full strength. However, Strickland took it a step further Monday, leaving him on track to start bullpen sessions by the end of the coming week.

