Mariners' Hunter Strickland: At full strength off flat ground
Strickland (lat) has worked up to throwing at 100 percent off flat ground, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever made a good impression on manager Scott Servais with his work off flat ground last Friday, when he was somewhere short of uncorking his throws at full strength. However, Strickland took it a step further Monday, leaving him on track to start bullpen sessions by the end of the coming week.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Impresses in throwing session•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: More progress during road trip•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Continues throwing regimen•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Plays catch for first time•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: To resume throwing Monday•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Encouraging medical test•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal