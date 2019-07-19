Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Beginning rehab stint
Strickland (lat) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Strickland was cleared to throw live batting practice Wednesday, and after faring well in that throwing session, he's been given the green light to start a minor-league assignment. He's expected to make three appearances for the Rainiers and will then be activated during Seattle's weekend series with Detroit if all goes according to plan.
