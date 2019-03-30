Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Blown save
Strickland suffered his first blown save and loss of the season Friday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on two hits and a hit batter, retiring just one batter. After the game, Strickland suggested that he felt tightness in the back of his shoulder that only got worse, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
This is the first news of any shoulder issues for Strickland this season. The big blow against him was a three-run rocket by Mitch Moreland.
