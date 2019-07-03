Strickland (lat) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Strickland extended his long toss to 200 feet Tuesday to clear the way for his return to mound work. The 30-year-old will likely require a rehab assignment before returning to the majors after missing three months with the right lat strain, but if all goes well he could seemingly be activated in mid-July.

