Strickland pitched a perfect ninth inning and struck out two Wednesday against the A's en route to his first save of the season.

He threw 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes and did not allow a baserunner in what may go down as his most statistically impressive save of the season. The expectation with Strickland is that there will be some blowup outings on occasion, but the hope is that he spaces them out enough that he can hold the closer's job all season on the rebuilding Mariners.