Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Cleared for mound work
Strickland (lat) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Sunday's session will mark Strickland's first off a mound since suffering a lat strain at the end of March. Assuming he continues to progress through his rehab without any setbacks, the reliever appears to be tracking towards a return in mid-to-late June.
