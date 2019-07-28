Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Clears final hurdle to activation
Strickland (lat) passed his medical exam Friday and will be activated from the injured list Sunday or early in the week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever is on the cusp of a long-awaited return after Friday's developments, and if his minor-league rehab performances are any indication, Strickland will be a welcome addition to the Mariners relief corps. Roenis Elias has done a serviceable job as a closer, converting 13 of 15 save opportunities but also generating an elevated 4.60 ERA. Strickland will presumably give Elias more down time while potentially serving as the right-handed side of a ninth-inning platoon alongside his southpaw teammate. Strickland generated a 3.00 ERA and posted a 4:1 K:BB across three innings over three rehab outings.
